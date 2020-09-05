STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two persons belonging to Mahadalit community shot dead in Bihar

The SDPO said while refusing to say anything on the reasons behind the incident except that the incident seems to be the result of a land dispute.

Published: 05th September 2020 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

gunshot, shooting,

Representational Image

By PTI

PATNA: Two persons belonging to Mahadalit community were shot dead while three others injured in firing by unidentified persons in Bihar's Purnea district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Chandpur Bhangahan village under the jurisdiction of Jankinagar police station on Friday midnight when some armed people reached the house of a Mahadalit family and started thrashing them with cane, stick and iron rod and later shot dead two persons, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Anmol Rishi (50) and Subodh Rishi (45), both residents of Chandpur Bhangahan village, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Vibhash Kumar said.

Police are investigating the matter, the SDPO said while refusing to say anything on the reasons behind the incident except that the incident seems to be the result of a land dispute between Mahadalits and other persons of the village.

A police team is camping in the village after the incident, he added.

The three injured persons - Bhupendra Rishi, Tetar Rishi and Raj Kumar Rishi- have been admitted to Banmankhi referral hospital for treatment, the SDPO said.

Bhupendra Rishi, one of the three injured persons, said that around 50 persons armed with weapons, cane, iron rod suddenly attacked their houses.

They (the miscreants) first beat us with canes, sticks and iron rods and then they fired at two persons killing them on the spot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahadalit Bihar
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp