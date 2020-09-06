STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Abduction’ of Arunachal youth at LAC: Kiran Rijiju says Indian Army sent hotline message to PLA

The five youth were allegedly taken into custody by the PLA at the LAC after they had ventured out in the jungle for hunting, a favourite pastime of locals.

Published: 06th September 2020 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

A file image of an Indian army personnel on duty. (File | AP)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said the Indian Army had sent a hotline message to China’s People’s Liberation Army on the issue of the abduction of five Arunachal youth.

“The Indian Army has already sent hotline message to the counterpart PLA establishment at the border point in Arunachal Pradesh. Response is awaited,” Rijiju tweeted.

The five youth were allegedly taken into custody by the PLA at the LAC after they had ventured out in the jungle for hunting, a favourite pastime of locals. According to reports, two other villagers, who managed to escape, narrated the incident before the public.

FULL REPORT | Chinese troops abduct five members of hunting party in Arunachal Pradesh, claims Congress MLA 

The police in Arunachal’s Upper Subansiri district had said on Saturday that a team would go and meet locals to verify facts.

Such incidents do occur in that part of Arunachal. In March, one person was captured by the PLA and following talks at the army level between both countries, he was released about a month later.

