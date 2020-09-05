Chinese troops abduct five members of hunting party in Arunachal Pradesh, claims Congress MLA 

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Five people from Arunachal Pradesh were abducted by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), claimed Ninong Ering, a Congress MLA in the state.

“SHOCKING NEWS: Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been ‘abducted’ by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Few months earlier, a similar incident happened. A befitting reply must be given to #PLA and #CCPChina. @PMOIndia,” Ering tweeted on Saturday.

According to local media as well as social media reports, the incident occurred at a forested area near Nacho in Upper Subansiri district. The persons, Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri – all of who belong to the Tagin community – had gone out for hunting which is a very common practice in the area.

Two other villagers, who had managed to escape, narrated the incident before the public, a local newspaper reported quoting a relative of one of the abductees.

The LAC is around 260 km from district headquarters Daporijo. The nearest police station is at Nacho, which is some 130 km away from Daporijo. Villagers are forced to trek in remote Arunachal as there are no roads. Then, there is the issue of mobile connectivity. According to reports, the relatives would meet Army officials on Saturday.

The police said they had not received any complaint either from the families or the villagers so far.

“We learnt about it from social media. We haven’t yet received any formal complaint from the families of the victims. We are trying to verify it. We are also trying to contact local people. At this stage, I cannot confirm anything,” Upper Subansiri Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra told The New Indian Express.

“According to social media reports, the incident happened on the LAC. I spoke to some relatives. They said they are trying to verify it. I also spoke to the officer-in-charge of Nacho police station. He said no formal complaint has been received,” Bagra said.

He said such incidents always occur in that part of Arunachal. He said one person was abducted by the PLA two-three months ago and after talks at the army level between both countries, the person was released about a month later.

“We are trying to contact Army officials. There is no boundary or barricade along the LAC. The locals venture out in the jungle for hunting and they move into Chinese territory without knowing,” the SP added.