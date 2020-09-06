Samyuktha Hegde moral-police case: Congress leader Kavitha Reddy apologises for attacking actress

By PTI

BENGALURU: Congress leader Kavitha Reddy who had allegedly attacked actress Samyuktha Hegde on September 4 at a lake garden in the city tendered an unconditional apology on Sunday.

"I have always opposed moral policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake," Reddy said in a tweet.

I have always opposed Moral Policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake. As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to n sincerely apologise to @SamyukthaHegde n her Friends! pic.twitter.com/pM9UJkWESC — Kavitha Reddy (KR) Jai Bhim! (@KavithaReddy16) September 6, 2020

"As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to and sincerely apologize to Samyuktha Hegde and her friends!," she added.

My Version of the Events....SM Smear Campaign cannot subvert the TRUTH!



Celebrity can use SM to make his/her narrative Trend... unfortunately Guards who did their job and Odinary people are real victims of Smear Campaign! pic.twitter.com/ddbS2cFaZc — Kavitha Reddy (KR) Jai Bhim! (@KavithaReddy16) September 5, 2020

There was no reaction from Samyuktha Hegde who found herself at the receiving end on Friday.

Hegde had alleged on Saturday that Reddy tried to attack and abuse her and her friends for doing a hula-hooping workout at a park wearing workout clothes at the Agara Lake in the city.

Have issued a letter as agreed with @SamyukthaHegde , I hope that we can put this incident behind us and work towards a safer and better future for women. pic.twitter.com/RQ8v0uvqZY — Kavitha Reddy (KR) Jai Bhim! (@KavithaReddy16) September 6, 2020

She also accused a group of people instigated by the woman of threatening to label her a drug user, amid the ongoing investigation regarding alleged drug links with those in Kannada film industry.