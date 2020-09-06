STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samyuktha Hegde moral-police case: Congress leader Kavitha Reddy apologises for attacking actress

Published: 06th September 2020 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Samyuktha Hegde

Actress Samyuktha Hegde (Photo | Samyuktha Hegde Instagram)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Congress leader Kavitha Reddy who had allegedly attacked actress Samyuktha Hegde on September 4 at a lake garden in the city tendered an unconditional apology on Sunday.

"I have always opposed moral policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake," Reddy said in a tweet.

"As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to and sincerely apologize to Samyuktha Hegde and her friends!," she added.

There was no reaction from Samyuktha Hegde who found herself at the receiving end on Friday.

Hegde had alleged on Saturday that Reddy tried to attack and abuse her and her friends for doing a hula-hooping workout at a park wearing workout clothes at the Agara Lake in the city.

She also accused a group of people instigated by the woman of threatening to label her a drug user, amid the ongoing investigation regarding alleged drug links with those in Kannada film industry.

