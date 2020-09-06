STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Security at Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' scaled up after 'Dawood's gang member' makes threat calls

Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab said an anonymous call was received on the landline phone and the person who was speaking claimed that he is a member of the Dawood gang.

Published: 06th September 2020 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 08:58 PM

Matoshree

Security tightened at Maharashtra CM's residence Matoshree, as a precautionary measure. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The security at Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence Matoshree has been beefed up after an anonymous threatening call was received from Dubai on Sunday.

The caller from Dubai claimed that he is a member of the underworld and fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim gang. After receiving threatening phone calls, police increased the security arrangements at Matoshree. Special security has been provided to Matoshree residence and the vehicles in this area are also being checked.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab who is close to Thackeray confirmed the threat call to Matoshree. He said an anonymous call was received on the landline phone and the person who was speaking claimed that he is a member of the Dawood gang.

“The police have been informed about the anonymous call and they are investigating who made the call and for what purpose, whether it was Dawood Gang's accomplice etc. No one has ever dared to threaten Matoshree. If anyone makes such a threat, he will not escape the clutches of the Mumbai police," Parab said.

Matoshree, residence of Thackeray, is located at Bandra Kalanagar. 

The threat call was made at least three to four times from 11 am onwards.

Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai said, "Matoshree is the place of worship for Shiv Sainiks. If anyone looks at this residence with a crooked eye, it will not be tolerated. The call would be probed and the caller would be taught a lesson.”

