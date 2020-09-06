STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shiv Sena not afraid of threats, even Dawood can't harm Matoshree: Eknath Shinde

Security has been beefed up at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Matoshree, after anonymous international calls were received on Saturday night, according to the Mumbai police.

Matoshree

Security tightened at Maharashtra CM's residence Matoshree, as a precautionary measure. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena is not scared of Dawood Ibrahim, said Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday in response to queries regarding suspicious calls made by unknown persons to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's personal residence Matoshree.

"Matoshree is a place respected by every Marathi. Nobody can harm Matoshree, not even Dawood. Even earlier Pakistan had threatened the Shiv Sena chief (Balasaheb Thackeray) but they couldn't do anything. Neither is the Shiv Sena afraid of any such threat nor will it ever be in the future," Shinde told reporters here.

The security cover of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son and Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, and other members of the family has also been increased by the police department.

FULL REPORT: Security at Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' scaled up after 'Dawood's gang member' makes threat calls

Multiple unknown calls on Matoshree's landline number have been received on late Saturday night in which the caller, who said he was calling on behalf of India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, wanted the CM to have a chat with the underworld don, according to a senior Mumbai Police official.

"Calls were made to Matoshree landline. The caller said he was calling from Dubai and he was calling on behalf of Dawood Ibrahim. The caller had told the receptionist to connect him to the CM as Dawood wants to speak to him directly. Two calls were received and the receptionist disconnected both calls without forwarding it to anyone," the senior police official told ANI here.

The official further said that there were no specific threats given by the caller.

"We are trying to locate the caller and find out his whereabouts. We have increased the security at the Chief Minister's residence as a precautionary measure," he added. 

