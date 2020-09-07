STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Naga insurgents overrun camp of breakaway faction in Myanmar

The attack was carried out by the Yung Aung faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K) on the outfit’s Nyamlang Konyak-Niki Sumi faction on Sunday.

Published: 07th September 2020 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

The NSCN-K militants (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A Naga insurgent group overran the general headquarters (GHQ) of a breakaway faction in Myanmar weeks after its leaders were “expelled” and they parted ways.

According to reports reaching here, the attack was carried out by the Yung Aung faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K) on the outfit’s Nyamlang Konyak-Niki Sumi faction on Sunday. The NSCN-K’s Yung Aung faction is made up of mostly Myanmar Nagas.

Konyak, Sumi, and another leader Starson, all of them Indian Nagas, escaped unscathed. The attackers seized arms, ammunition, and ration and took control of the GHQ.

Official sources said they were corroborating the reports.

The three rebel leaders were expelled by the NSCN-K’s Yung Aung faction in July this year. Sumi was the outfit’s deputy commander-in-chief. The charges against him were that he had taken part in unauthorized meetings and committed financial irregularities. He is wanted by the National Investigation Agency in a terror-funding case.

ALSO READ | Naga tribal bodies term statement of NSCN-IM as ‘intimidation’

Konyak was serving as the staff officer-I (defence) and Starson was a kilonser (minister). Each Naga rebel group runs a parallel government that survives on multiple taxes collected from all and sundry.

According to security sources, the split has been mainly between Indian Konyak (tribe) Nagas. The NSCN-K’s Yung Aung faction won over a number of middle-ranked Konyak leaders, the sources said.

Meanwhile, cornered in Myanmar where most insurgent groups from India’s Northeast operate from, the three Naga leaders are likely to join the ongoing peace process. All except these two NSCN-K factions are engaged in the peace talks.

ALSO READ | Nagaland Governor trying to divide people, fooling Centre: NSCN-IM again attacks RN Ravi

The NSCN-K was formed in 1988 under the leadership of SS Khaplang, a Hemi (tribe) Naga from Myanmar. After his death in 2017, Khango Konyak had taken over as its chief but he was impeached the next year. This saw Yung Aung taking over as the chairman. Soon, Konyak and his loyalists formed a breakaway faction that joined the peace process last year.

A few years ago, some rebel groups under the banner of the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups had come together to give a fillip to the peace process which started in 1997 when the NSCN’s Isak-Muivah faction (NSCN-IM) had signed a ceasefire agreement with the Centre. The outfit is a key player in the Naga peace negotiations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nagaland Naga insurgency Naga rebel group Myanmar NSCN-K
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp