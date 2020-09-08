STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

China confirms 5 missing Arunachal youths 'found by their side': Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said further modalities to hand over the persons to Indian authorities were being worked out.

Published: 08th September 2020 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Days after five youths from Arunachal Pradesh were reported missing, China confirmed on Tuesday that the persons had been spotted in its territory.

Confirming this, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted: “China's PLA has responded to the hotline message sent by the Indian Army. They have confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side”.

He said further modalities to hand over the persons to Indian authorities were being worked out.

ALSO READ | 'Arunachalis are proud Indians': State students’ body slams China's South Tibet claim

The Minister, who hails from Arunachal, had confirmed on Sunday that the persons were inside Chinese territories as he said the Indian Army had sent a hotline message to its Chinese counterpart.

Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri had been reported missing since September 2. They all are from Arunachal’s Upper Subansiri district and they belong to the Tagin community.

The incident came to light when two other villagers, who had gone out along with the five people but managed to escape, narrated the incident of “abduction” before the locals.

ALSO READ | Army didn't transgress across LAC, it was PLA which fired bullets: India on latest standoff

“There is no boundary or barricade along the LAC. The locals venture out in the jungle for hunting and they move into Chinese territories inadvertently,” Upper Subansiri Superintendent of Police Taru Gussar had told this newspaper recently.

China lauds Indian Army

China lauded the Indian Army as the latter had handed over 13 yaks and four calves that strayed across the LAC on August 31 in East Kameng district of Arunachal.

“In a humane gesture, the Indian Army handed over 13 Yaks and four Calves that strayed across the LAC on 31 Aug 20 in East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh to China on 07 Sep 20. Chinese officials present thanked the Indian Army for the compassionate gesture,” the Indian Army’s Eastern Command tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arunachal Pradesh Sino-Indian relations Ladakh standoff South Tibet claim LAC faceoff
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp