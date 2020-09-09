STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kolkata woman molestation case: Accused arrested from guest house in Dumdum area

The accused Abhishek Pandey who had allegedly molested the 31-year old woman in his car on Saturday night was arrested from a guest house in Dumdum area.

Published: 09th September 2020 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: A man allegedly involved in molesting and throwing out a woman from his car besides knocking down another lady has been arrested from Dumdum area near the city, police said.

A senior police officer said, the accused Abhishek Pandey who had allegedly molested the 31-year old woman in his car on Saturday night was arrested from a guest house in Dumdum area, in the northern outskirts of city, on Tuesday night.

Pandey had checked in at a guest house in Anandapur area of east Kolkata till Sunday morning after allegedly committing the crime and then went to meet a friend in Sealdah.

He then checked in at the Dumdum guest house where the police zeroed in on him.

He was tracked through GPRS on his mobile and the police confirmed his role in the incident after checking the registration number of his car, job profile, social media activities and other details, the officer said.

Initially the victim had mentioned the name of Pandey as Abhisek Bose in her complaint which caused delay in tracking him, the officer said.

The woman was Pandey's friend and had dinner with him at a restaurant before she was allegedly molested, the officer said.

Pandey, in his early 30s, had also knocked down Nilanjana Chatterjee when she was trying to stop his vehicle from speeding away and save the molestation victim who was pushed off the car in Anandapur area.

The braveheart was returning home with her husband in their car when they heard the victim, sitting beside Pandey in another vehicle behind them, crying for help.

Chatterjee's husband had stopped their vehicle to block the path of the other car.

His wife was seriously injured when Pandey hit her with his car in his bid to flee.

She underwent surgery in a private hospital on Monday.

Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Anuj Sharma, on Tuesday commended Chatterjee who risked her life to save another lady from being molested inside a moving car, and informed her that the government has decided to bear the cost of her treatment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
kolkata molestation Abhishek Pandey
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp