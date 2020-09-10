STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kangana Ranaut episode now over for Shiv Sena, says Sanjay Raut

The 33-year-old actor, who returned to Mumbai on Wednesday from her home state Himachal Pradesh, alleged that the Maharashtra government was targeting her because of her clash with the Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that Kangana Ranaut "episode" is now over for his party.

He made the remark after meeting Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray here.

"The Kangana Ranaut episode is over. We have even forgotten it. We are busy with our daily, government and social work now," Raut told reporters.

He said he met the chief minister to discuss some party-related programmes.

ALSO READ: Bombay HC adjourns Kangana Ranaut's office demolition matter till September 22

Amid some media reports, which claimed that Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar have expressed displeasure over the episode, the Sena MP said it was "wrong information".

"Be it Pawar saheb or Sonia ji, nobody has made a statement expressing displeasure," Raut added.

The Shiv Sena and the actress were engaged in a war of words after the latter recently likened Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied Kashmir (PoK) and also said she feared Mumbai Police more than "movie mafia".

Raut had purportedly said, "We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to Mumbai Police." The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is ruled by the Sena, on Wednesday pulled down some "illegal alterations" made at Ranaut's bungalow in Bandra.

However, the Bombay High Court later ordered a stay on it.

Ranaut also posted a video message addressing Uddhav Thackeray, in which she said that his "ego will be destroyed" the way her Bandra home was demolished.

