Pakistan Army shells forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

On September 2, a JCO was killed in ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.

Published: 10th September 2020 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC , Border , War

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly said an Army spokesperson. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Pakistan Army opened fire and shelled forward areas along the LoC in three sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, a defence spokesman said.

"At about 0530, 1145 and 1215 hours today, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote, Degwar and Mendhar sectors", the spokesman said.

The JCO was critically injured in the Pakistani firing and later succumbed to injuries, the sources said, adding Pakistan also suffered casualties in the retaliatory action but exact details were not known yet.

(This is a developing story. More inputs awaited)

