Covid-19 situation worsens in Tripura, HC seeks details of healthcare facilities

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The worsening Covid-19 situation in Tripura has prompted the Centre to rush a team of experts to the state while it made the High Court of Tripura to order the BJP-led government to furnish the details of state’s healthcare facilities.

With a mortality rate of .97%, Tripura is the worst-affected state in the Northeast. The state’s recovery rate is 57.58%.

According to official figures, the state has so far recorded 17,811 cases including 173 deaths. Currently, there are 7,383 active cases. At least 88 deaths and 6,325 positive cases were reported from just one district, West Tripura. State capital Agartala falls under this district.

A three-member team of experts, comprising Daisy Panna, Consultant Epidemiologist, National Centre for Disease Control; PK Verma, Assistant Professor, Respiratory Medicine, Lady Hardinge Memorial College; and Satyajit Sen, Regional Director of Health and Family Welfare Ministry arrived in the state on Thursday. The team was being briefed by Tripura’s Additional Chief Secretary in-charge of Health and Family Welfare Department, Sanjay Kumar Rakesh.

The Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) has a population of five lakh who live in 49 wards. Ten of the wards account for 70% of the cases. That is a cause of concern for the government. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had recently described the Covid-19 crisis in the AMC areas as extremely alarming.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of media reports, the High Court of Tripura issued an order on Friday asking the government to file an affidavit giving the details of cases and healthcare facilities available to treat such cases in the state.

The court wanted to know the number of Covid-19 treatment centres that are fully equipped with necessary infrastructure and medicines and medical and paramedical staff. It also wanted to know if there is any private hospital in the state that has been given permission to admit such patients and if yes, the maximum capacity of such hospital(s) to admit patients and the treatment charges.

“…The affidavit… shall provide the details of steps taken by the administration to ensure that the relatives of the patients are updated about the health condition and the treatment being given to the patient as well as to ensure the communication between the patient and his/her relatives…

“The affidavit shall also provide the details of the fund allocation at different government hospitals treating corona patients. The break-up of the funds available for corona treatment and treatment for other ailments if bifurcated shall be provided. The affidavit shall also give the details of availability of essential equipment such as oxygen supply devices, PPE Kits for doctors and paramedical staff etc,” the court ordered.

It further directed that the affidavit should contain the details of availability of doctors and paramedical staff at each Covid-19 treatment centre and the assessed requirement of such medical and paramedical staff as also the basis on which such assessment has been made by the state.