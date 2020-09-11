STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid-19 situation worsens in Tripura, HC seeks details of healthcare facilities

The court wanted to know the number of Covid-19 treatment centres that are fully equipped with necessary infrastructure, medicines and healthcare staff.

Published: 11th September 2020 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

People in a Tripura village wash their hands before crossing a barricade. (Photo | Abhishek Saha/EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The worsening Covid-19 situation in Tripura has prompted the Centre to rush a team of experts to the state while it made the High Court of Tripura to order the BJP-led government to furnish the details of state’s healthcare facilities.

With a mortality rate of .97%, Tripura is the worst-affected state in the Northeast. The state’s recovery rate is 57.58%.

According to official figures, the state has so far recorded 17,811 cases including 173 deaths. Currently, there are 7,383 active cases. At least 88 deaths and 6,325 positive cases were reported from just one district, West Tripura. State capital Agartala falls under this district.

ALSO READ | It's states' responsibility to ensure oxygen for Covid-19 patients, says Centre amid shortage

A three-member team of experts, comprising Daisy Panna, Consultant Epidemiologist, National Centre for Disease Control; PK Verma, Assistant Professor, Respiratory Medicine, Lady Hardinge Memorial College; and Satyajit Sen, Regional Director of Health and Family Welfare Ministry arrived in the state on Thursday. The team was being briefed by Tripura’s Additional Chief Secretary in-charge of Health and Family Welfare Department, Sanjay Kumar Rakesh.

The Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) has a population of five lakh who live in 49 wards. Ten of the wards account for 70% of the cases. That is a cause of concern for the government. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had recently described the Covid-19 crisis in the AMC areas as extremely alarming.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of media reports, the High Court of Tripura issued an order on Friday asking the government to file an affidavit giving the details of cases and healthcare facilities available to treat such cases in the state.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad doctors successfully perform India's first double lung transplant on COVID-19 patient

The court wanted to know the number of Covid-19 treatment centres that are fully equipped with necessary infrastructure and medicines and medical and paramedical staff. It also wanted to know if there is any private hospital in the state that has been given permission to admit such patients and if yes, the maximum capacity of such hospital(s) to admit patients and the treatment charges.

“…The affidavit… shall provide the details of steps taken by the administration to ensure that the relatives of the patients are updated about the health condition and the treatment being given to the patient as well as to ensure the communication between the patient and his/her relatives…

“The affidavit shall also provide the details of the fund allocation at different government hospitals treating corona patients. The break-up of the funds available for corona treatment and treatment for other ailments if bifurcated shall be provided. The affidavit shall also give the details of availability of essential equipment such as oxygen supply devices, PPE Kits for doctors and paramedical staff etc,” the court ordered.

It further directed that the affidavit should contain the details of availability of doctors and paramedical staff at each Covid-19 treatment centre and the assessed requirement of such medical and paramedical staff as also the basis on which such assessment has been made by the state.

TAGS
Tripura coronavirus Tripura High Court Tripura Covid mortality Northeast
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp