Himachal Government requested the security cover for Kangana: Kishan Reddy

Reddy said, Kangana Ranaut's father [Amardeep Singh Ranaut] had approached the Himachal Pradesh government to help provide security for his daughter.

Published: 11th September 2020 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy| Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has clarified that Y-plus category security was provided to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut at the request of the Himachal Pradesh government. He said this while responding to a question at a press meet held in the city on Friday.

Reddy said Kangana Ranaut's father [Amardeep Singh Ranaut] had requested the Himachal Pradesh government to help provide security for his daughter.

"He had petitioned the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister. In turn, the Himachal Pradesh government appealed to the Centre to provide the security since it was an inter-state affair," The Minister of State for Home revealed.

Kishan Reddy also underlined that "The Centre has not interfered in the [Sushant Singh Rajput] case. It was the Supreme Court who ordered a CBI enquiry. The Centre has not interfered in the case."

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut's 'fan' arrested in Kolkata for threatening Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday in Mumbai said the Kangana Ranaut "episode" is now over for his party.

He made the remark after meeting Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

"The Kangana Ranaut episode is over. We have even forgotten it. We are busy with our daily, government and social work now," Raut told reporters.

He said he met the chief minister to discuss some party-related programmes.

(With PTI inputs)

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp