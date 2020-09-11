Maratha reservation: Sharad Pawar hints at ordinance to set aside SC stay

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said that Maharashtra government should issue an ordinance for Maratha reservation that will help to pacify the disgruntled community.

Supreme Court had on Wednesday rejected reservation for the community saying Marathas are in majority among communities in the state and there is no such extraordinary situation where the reservation to this community can be given. It also said that as per the norms, no reservation can exceed more than 50% in the state.

Maharashtra government had given a 16% reservation for the Maratha community under special economically and socially backward class, but it could not stand in court.

Pawar said that there is no point in doing politics over this important and sensitive issue. “The state government should seek the legal opinion and issue an ordinance so that the reservations of the Maratha community will remain intact. The state government had engaged renowned lawyers but the court did not see the merit in the case and therefore, the quota demand was rejected,” Pawar said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also called the meeting on Friday and discussed this issue with senior ministers and legal experts and social activists. He had ensured to do everything to ensure quota for the Maratha community.