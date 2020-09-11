STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Row between Kangana, Raut reach Kolkata as man arrested for threatening Shiv Sena leader

Polash Bose, a gym instructor, was picked up from his residence by a team of policemen from Mumbai and Kolkata police were informed.

Published: 11th September 2020 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The heat of the row between actor Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reached Kolkata as Maharashtra police conducted raids at Tollygunge area in the southern part of the state capital and arrested a 30-year-old man for threatening a Rajya Sabha MP over a call.

Polash Bose, a gym instructor, was picked up from his residence by a team of policemen from Mumbai while the Kolkata police were kept in the loop.

"Bose allegedly made the call to Raut using the internet connection of his cellphone. It has been alleged that Bose threatened the Maharashtra leader supporting Kangana,’’ said an officer of Kolkata police.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut faces multiple police complaints for video against CM Uddhav Thackeray

The Mumbai police team will produce Bose in the Alipore court in order to take him to transit remand. 

"Mumbai police want to take him to Maharashtra for further investigation,’’ Anirban Guha Thakurta, the lawyer who will represent Bose in the court said. 

The Shiv Sena and the actress were engaged in a war of words after the latter recently likened Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied Kashmir (PoK) and also said she feared Mumbai Police more than "movie mafia".

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is ruled by the Sena, on Wednesday pulled down some "illegal alterations" made at Ranaut's bungalow in Bandra.

However, the Bombay High Court later ordered a stay on it.

(With PTI Inputs)

TAGS
Kangana ranaut Sanjay Raut Kolkata Tollygunge area
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp