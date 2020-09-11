Row between Kangana, Raut reach Kolkata as man arrested for threatening Shiv Sena leader

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The heat of the row between actor Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reached Kolkata as Maharashtra police conducted raids at Tollygunge area in the southern part of the state capital and arrested a 30-year-old man for threatening a Rajya Sabha MP over a call.

Polash Bose, a gym instructor, was picked up from his residence by a team of policemen from Mumbai while the Kolkata police were kept in the loop.

"Bose allegedly made the call to Raut using the internet connection of his cellphone. It has been alleged that Bose threatened the Maharashtra leader supporting Kangana,’’ said an officer of Kolkata police.

The Mumbai police team will produce Bose in the Alipore court in order to take him to transit remand.

"Mumbai police want to take him to Maharashtra for further investigation,’’ Anirban Guha Thakurta, the lawyer who will represent Bose in the court said.

The Shiv Sena and the actress were engaged in a war of words after the latter recently likened Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied Kashmir (PoK) and also said she feared Mumbai Police more than "movie mafia".

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is ruled by the Sena, on Wednesday pulled down some "illegal alterations" made at Ranaut's bungalow in Bandra.

However, the Bombay High Court later ordered a stay on it.

(With PTI Inputs)