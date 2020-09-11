STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC directs states to fix reasonable price for ambulance services for COVID-19 patients

The petitioner organisation said the SOP does not cover the pricing aspect of ambulances and this should be fixed as hospitals are charging exorbitantly and arbitrarily.

Published: 11th September 2020 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday said states are obligated to implement the Centre's standard operating procedure (SOP) on various aspects of COVID-19 including transporting a suspected or confirmed case.

The top court, hearing a PIL filed by organisation 'Earth' alleging that exorbitant rates are being charged for ambulances from suspected and confirmed coronavirus patients, however made clear that states should fix this charge.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has already issued the SOP in this regard and all states "will have to implement it".

"It is obligatory for all the states to follow the SOP and take appropriate measures with regard to augmenting the capacity of ambulances," said the bench, also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah, in the proceedings conducted through video conferencing.

The petitioner organisation said the SOP does not cover the pricing aspect of ambulances and this should be fixed as hospitals are charging exorbitantly and arbitrarily.

​CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

"State government will fix reasonable charge and all ambulances will be provided on that charge," the bench said and disposed of the PIL.

The bench, during the hearing, noted that the some states are not implementing the SOP and the patients are at the mercy of others and are being charged Rs 7,000 and sometimes up to Rs 50,000 for ambulance services.

Earlier, the central government on March 29 had laid down the SOP on various issues including for medical staff attending to or transporting a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19.

The SOP was also meant to guide and train ambulance drivers and technicians in transporting COVID-19 patients.

ALSO READ | Delhi hospitals ordered to ramp up ICU beds amid surge in COVID-19 cases

"Ideally, there should be ambulances identified specifically for transporting COVID suspect patients or those who have developed complications, to the health facilities," the SOP had said.

"Currently, there are two types of ambulances 'ALS (with ventilators) and BLS (without ventilators). States may empanel other ambulances having basic equipment like that of BLS and use it for COVID patients," the Health Ministry had said.

It had warned against use of the ''102 ambulances'' for coronavirus patients and said they should only be used to transport pregnant women and sick infants.

The emergency medical technician (EMT), driver of ambulance must wear personal protective equipment (PPE) when handling, managing and transporting identified and suspected cases of COVID-19.

The patient and the attendant should be provided with triple-layer mask and gloves, the SOP said.

ALSO WATCH:

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 in India Supreme Court
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp