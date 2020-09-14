STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'False charges': CPI(M) stages protest in Srinagar over supplementary Delhi riots chargesheet

The CPI (M) activists also said it was unfortunate that people of Jammu and Kashmir were being deprived of 4G mobile internet services and demanded that the ban be lifted immediately.

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Activists of the CPI (M) on Monday held a protest here against the naming of party general secretary Sitaram Yechury and others in the supplementary charge sheet in the Delhi riots case.

They staged the dharna at Press Colony here as part of the Left party's nationwide protest against "obnoxious action" of Delhi Police.

A party spokesperson said the demonstration was against the charge sheet filed against Yechury and other leaders as well as the ongoing restrictions on 4G mobile internet in the union territory.

The demonstrators raised slogans against the "anti-people and repressive policies" of the BJP-led government at the Centre, the spokesperson said.

Other than Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, economist Jayati Ghosh and Delhi University professor Apoorvanand figure in the supplementary chargesheet.

However, Delhi Police has clarified that it has not filed a charge sheet against them and underscored the difference between naming someone as an accused and mentioning a name due to allegations.

The protesters condemned the "false charges" against the prominent political leaders, academicians, cultural personalities and activists and demanded their names be withdrawn from the charge sheet immediately, the spokesperson said.

The CPI (M) activists also said it was unfortunate that people of Jammu and Kashmir were being deprived of 4G mobile internet services and demanded that the ban be lifted immediately.

The spokesperson said the party also demanded unconditional release of all political prisoners "who are incarcerating in cases under trumped-up charges since August 5 last year".

"The administration must desist from harassing the youth unnecessarily and stop indiscriminate arrests," he said.

He said similar protests were held outside the Divisional Commissioners' office in Jammu, Anantnag, Kulgam and other parts of J-K.

