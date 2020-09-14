STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Those involved in movements are being targetted: Mamata Banerjee on Umar Khalid's arrest

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid was arrested by Delhi Police late on Sunday night for his alleged involvement in the February Delhi riots case.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Reacting to the arrest of JNU alumnus and rights activist Umar Khalid in connection with the Delhi riots, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that action should be taken if there is evidence of wrongdoing.

Apparently hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, Banerjee, who has been one of its most stringent critics, said those involved in "movements (against NPR, NRC) have been targeted (by the ruling party)".

"I too have seen it (the news od Khalid's arrest) in newspaers. First they (the Centre) had named Sitaram Yechuri in the chargesheet and now they have removed it. But, they have put the names of Yogendra Yadav and others (in the chargesheet) ...This is not right in democracy. If someone has done something wrong and you have evidence of it then action should be taken as per law," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

