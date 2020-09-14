STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two booked for 'disrespecting' National Flag in UP's Aligarh

They were booked on the complaint of Charra BJP MLA Ravinndra Pal Singh, according to him the National Flag was not accurately displayed on plaques installed near 45 hand pumps.

National flag, Indian flag

The Indian flag (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By PTI

ALIGARH: Two people have been booked on the charge of showing disrespect to the National Flag in Kol tehsil of the district, police said on Monday.

They were booked on the complaint of Charra BJP MLA Ravinndra Pal Singh, according to him the National Flag was not accurately displayed on plaques installed near 45 hand pumps at several villages.

The hand pumps were funded by an an NGO.

The plaques carry Arabic text and the flag of Kuwait is also found adjacent the Tricolor, police said.

In his complaint to the Akrabad police of Kol tehsil, the MLA alleged that the hand pumps were not of standard specifications and there were concerns that water drawn from these could be contaminated, defaming the state government.

Those booked have been identified as Shansher and Bariq Ali.

Kol Sub-Divisional Magistrate Anita Yadav is conducting an inquiry into the antecedents of the NGO, which had funded the hand pumps.

