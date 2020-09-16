STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Voted against Essential Commodities Bill after BJP ignored stakeholders on farm ordinances: SAD

Party leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said too had stood up in the Parliament 'to the party's rich and glorious traditions' to oppose the farm ordinances.

Published: 16th September 2020 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal senior vice president Prem Singh Chandumajra on Wednesday said the party voted against the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill in Parliament after the BJP leadership did not take due notice of reservations of stakeholders on farm ordinances.

Party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal too had stood up in the Parliament "to the party's rich and glorious traditions" to oppose the farm ordinances, including the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

In a statement here, Chandumajra said by taking up the causes of farmers and farm labourers, the SAD chief has made it clear that the party would always ensure that the farming community's interests were safeguarded at all costs.

"We have also made it clear that unlike the Congress party, we do not indulge in doublespeak and do not play with the sentiments of farmers by betraying their interests in Parliament", he said.

Chandumajra said the party president spoke with a cross-section of farmers, farmers' organizations and agricultural experts as part of an exercise to take their opinion on the central ordinances.

He said following this, the SAD also talked to farmer-centric political parties.

"All the stakeholders expressed serious concerns about the central ordinances in their present form. These reservations were brought to the notice of the BJP central leadership but unfortunately, they did not take due notice, forcing the SAD to vote against the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill," said Chandumajra.

Chandumajra also said the SAD action should be seen from the prism of the welfare of the farmers of the state.

ALSO READ | Congress to challenge Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act in court: Amarinder

He said the Centre did not hold consultations with the SAD and did not take into account the reservations expressed by the farming community due to which the party was forced to take a stand against amendments in the Essential Commodities Bill in Parliament.

Chandumajra condemned both the Congress as well as Aam Aadmi Party for "teaming up" to "avoid" voting on the amendments in the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

The Union government had on Monday introduced 'The Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill', 'The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill', and 'The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill' to replace the ordinances.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which seeks to deregulate food items, including cereals, pulses and onion, a move aimed at transforming the farm sector and raising farmers' income.

Meanwhile, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to apologise to farmers for "failing" to protect their interests in Parliament.

Cheema said it was "ridiculous" that at a time when Parliament was in session, the CM was expressing his views on the roads here instead of directing his MPs to express solidarity with the farming community by voting against the Ordinances being introduced there.

The CM on Wednesday led a Congress delegation to submit a memorandum to Governor V P Singh Badnore, seeking his intervention for non-pursuance of the agriculture bills by the Centre in Parliament.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiromani Akali Dal Prem Singh Chandumajra Essential Commodities Bill BJP Sukhbir Singh Badal
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp