STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Agriculture Bills will get rid of middlemen': PM Modi asks farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition

The Prime Minister also slammed the Opposition for allegedly misleading the farmers and assured the farming community that MSP, procurement of their produce will continue.

Published: 18th September 2020 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Lauding the passage of three agriculture reform Bills in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it will help farmers and the farm sector to get rid of middlemen and other bottlenecks.

The Prime Minister also slammed the Opposition for allegedly misleading the farmers and assured the farming community that minimum support price (MSP) and government procurement of their produce will continue along with several other options for them.

"I congratulate the farmers of the country for agrarian reform Bills that have been passed in the Lok Sabha. These will help farmers to get rid of the middlemen who take large prices of their produce while delivering it to the customers. These Bills will act as a shield for the farmers," he said while addressing an inaugural programme of "Kosi Rail Mahasetu" in poll-bound Bihar today.

ALSO READ | Farmers' trust sacred to us, proud to stand with them: Harsimrat in her resignation letter

"There are people who had ruled the country but are now attempting to confuse the farmers on this subject. They are spreading lies about these Bills. They are propagating that the benefit of MSP will not be given to the farmers by the government. It is also being said by them that the government will not buy paddy-wheat etc from farmers. This is a lie. Farmers of the country have to be careful of these people. They should be wary of those who ruled the country for decades and are now lying to them," the Prime Minister said.

"Our government is committed to providing fair prices to farmers through MSP. We have been doing this in the past and will continue to do so in the future. Also, the government procurement will continue just like before," the Prime Minister assured.

​ALSO READ | Punjab, Punjabiyat, every Punjabi with farmers: Navjot Singh Sidhu breaks silence

Opposition parties such as Congress, Trinamool Congress, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) have opposed these bills claiming it to be "anti-farmers." Moreover, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal had on Thursday resigned over the passage of these Bills.

Notably, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill have been passed in Lok Sabha yesterday. These Bills will now be tabled in the Upper House.

(Inputs from ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agriculture Bills Narendra Modi monsoon session of Parliament
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp