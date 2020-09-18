STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farm bills will benefit big industrialists, traders alone: Rajasthan Congress chief

The 'Mandi' system will collapse and black marketing will proliferate through the bills, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra claimed.

Published: 18th September 2020 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers in Haryana are demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce Ordinance.

The state Congress chief said that farmers are agitated and the party will raise their voice. (Representational Photo)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday alleged there are discrepancies in the three farm bills passed by the Lok Sabha and that these will only benefit "big industrialists".

The bills, passed by the Lok Sabha, will now to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

The 'Mandi' system will collapse and black marketing will proliferate through the bills, Dotasra claimed.

"The three bills will profit big industrialists. Contract and corporate farming will become popular and farmers will become labourers. These bills will be a loss for farmers and promote black marketing. It will benefit only big players," he told reporters at a press conference here.

​ALSO READ | 'Agriculture Bills will get rid of middlemen': PM Modi asks farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition

The Union government had on Monday introduced ''The Farmers'' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill'', ''The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill'', and ''The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill''.

The central government has argued that these measures will free farmers from the existing government-controlled markets and prices, and that they can enter into agreements with private parties for a better price of their produce.

Dotasra alleged that the Centre did not hold discussions and brought the ordinances in a hurried manner to benefit big industrialists.

He said that the NDA government in its previous tenure had made amendment in the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act to acquire farmers' land at "throw away" prices but farmers and the Congress did not let it happen.

The state Congress chief said that farmers are agitated and the party will raise their voice.

"We will be submitting a memorandum to the governor on Saturday to raise voice of the farmers as the party stands by them," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agriculture Bills Monsoon Session of Parliament Govind Singh Dotasra Farmers Protests Farm Bills Lok Sabha
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp