Yogi Adityanath announces to set up India's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: UP CM Yogi Adityanath has promised to set up “the biggest and the most impressive film city” of India in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

While reviewing the development projects of the Meerut division, in which the NCR district falls, CM Yogi directed the officials late on Friday evening to look for suitable land at the earliest to set up the film city.

The CM was interacting with the divisional officials and the public representatives of Meerut when he said that in the present circumstances, the country needed an upmarket film city equipped with all the modern facilities and advancements and UP was ready to shoulder that responsibility.

He directed the officials concerned to search for land in or around Noida, Greater Noida, or Yamuna Expressway and prepare an action plan in this regard.

"This film city will not only provide better opportunities to film-makers but also job opportunities to the youths from the state," he said.

The CM also directed the Noida authority to expedite the work of ongoing projects like the Noida Convention and Habitat Centre, Golf Course, and Expansion of Metro and Shooting range in Sector 21 A.

He deliberated on the vexed issue of builders-buyers conflict in Noida and Greater Noida asking the officials to safeguard consumers’ rights by all means. He said that as soon the flat was ready, its registration should be done immediately.

The progress of development projects worth Rs 2000 crore in the Meerut division comprising Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Baghpat, and Gautam Budh Nagar districts came up for discussion during the review. There are seven ongoing projects in Gautam Budh Nagar, three in Meerut, three in Ghaziabad, two in Bulandshahr, and one in Baghpat.

The CM assured the officials and public representatives that the traffic snarls from Delhi, Ghaziabad to Meerut will now be a thing of the past. The Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS Corridor), and Inner Ring Road in Meerut will ease the traffic. He directed the ongoing Delhi-Meerut Expressway project to be completed by the end of this year.

While asking the officials to complete the He entire Meerut Metro project by March 2025, the CM directed the officials to put Sahibabad to Duhai (17 km) section on priority and complete it by March 2023.

The CM directed officials to clear all cane due to farmers before the start of the new sowing season. The divisional commissioner informed him that the dues for 2018-19 have been cleared entirely. Against the dues of Rs 5,190.10 crore for 2019-20, Rs 3,354.08 crore had been cleared till September 17.

CM Yogi stressed on keeping Ghaziabad and Meerut Smart City Projects on fast track and ensure early conclusion. Out of a total of 20 projects under AMRUT

(water supply) in the division, nine have been completed. The CM asked to expedite other projects also.

He also reviewed the status of the proposed Kailash Mansarovar building in Ghaziabad and asked the officials to start work on it at the earliest.