STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yogi Adityanath announces to set up India's 'biggest' film city in Noida

The UP Chief Minister directed the officials to look for suitable land at the earliest to set up the film city.

Published: 19th September 2020 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath at a meeting with officials (File Photo | Twitter)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: UP CM Yogi Adityanath has promised to set up “the biggest and the most impressive film city” of India in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

While reviewing the development projects of the Meerut division, in which the NCR district falls, CM Yogi directed the officials late on Friday evening to look for suitable land at the earliest to set up the film city.

The CM was interacting with the divisional officials and the public representatives of Meerut when he said that in the present circumstances, the country needed an upmarket film city equipped with all the modern facilities and advancements and UP was ready to shoulder that responsibility.

He directed the officials concerned to search for land in or around Noida, Greater Noida, or Yamuna Expressway and prepare an action plan in this regard.

"This film city will not only provide better opportunities to film-makers but also job opportunities to the youths from the state," he said.

The CM also directed the Noida authority to expedite the work of ongoing projects like the Noida Convention and Habitat Centre, Golf Course, and Expansion of Metro and Shooting range in Sector 21 A.

He deliberated on the vexed issue of builders-buyers conflict in Noida and Greater Noida asking the officials to safeguard consumers’ rights by all means. He said that as soon the flat was ready, its registration should be done immediately.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut lauds Adityanath for his announcement to make film city

The progress of development projects worth Rs 2000 crore in the Meerut division comprising Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Baghpat, and Gautam Budh Nagar districts came up for discussion during the review. There are seven ongoing projects in Gautam Budh Nagar, three in Meerut, three in Ghaziabad, two in Bulandshahr, and one in Baghpat.

The CM assured the officials and public representatives that the traffic snarls from Delhi, Ghaziabad to Meerut will now be a thing of the past. The Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS Corridor), and Inner Ring Road in Meerut will ease the traffic. He directed the ongoing Delhi-Meerut Expressway project to be completed by the end of this year.

While asking the officials to complete the He entire Meerut Metro project by March 2025, the CM directed the officials to put Sahibabad to Duhai (17 km) section on priority and complete it by March 2023.

The CM directed officials to clear all cane due to farmers before the start of the new sowing season. The divisional commissioner informed him that the dues for 2018-19 have been cleared entirely. Against the dues of Rs 5,190.10 crore for 2019-20, Rs 3,354.08 crore had been cleared till September 17.

CM Yogi stressed on keeping Ghaziabad and Meerut Smart City Projects on fast track and ensure early conclusion. Out of a total of 20 projects under AMRUT
(water supply) in the division, nine have been completed. The CM asked to expedite other projects also.

He also reviewed the status of the proposed Kailash Mansarovar building in Ghaziabad and asked the officials to start work on it at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Film city Noida Yogi Adityanath biggest film city
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp