STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Capitalising on Opposition's boycott, Rajya Sabha passes record number of Bills

The House passed the third contentious Farm bill to remove cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes from the list of essential commodities. 

Published: 22nd September 2020 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Parliament House, Lok Sabha

The Parliament building. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Amid empty benches in the Opposition, the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed seven bills within three hours of time.

The eight suspended Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs earlier ended their overnight sit-in protest inside the House complex after the Opposition collectively decided to boycott the rest of the Monsoon Session.

Only members from the ruling BJP and its ally JD-U and those of parties such as AIADMK, BJD, YSR-Congress and TDP, which have been extending support to the Modi government on various issues, participated in the debates on the bills.

In most bills, the members' participation was sparse and the minister's reply brief.

The Upper House took up government legislative business after nearly an hour of discussion over the conduct of opposition MPs during the passage of two agriculture reform bills on Sunday, with Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu saying the suspension could be revoked if the members expressed regret over their action.

The House passed the third contentious Farm Bill to remove cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes from the list of essential commodities. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, which was approved by the lower house on September 15, was approved by a voice vote in Rajya Sabha.

The House also passed the Bill to declare five newly established Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) as institutions of national importance.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE

The Bill--Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020-- seeks to declare five IIITs in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode at Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala and Raichur as institutions of national importance along with existing 15 IIITs.

The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which is aimed to decriminalise various penal provisions, permit direct overseas listing of Indian corporates and introduce a new chapter related to producer organisations in the legislation was also passed by the government.

The amendments to the Banking Regulation Act were also passed by the House to bring cooperative banks under the supervision of Reserve Bank of India.

The House, within minutes, passed the National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020, the Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020.

The House gave its nod to the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020 before adjourning for the day.

The sitting of the Rajya Sabha was extended by just over an hour beyond the scheduled time to allow the passage of the bills.

The legislative business started at 10.29 hours and ended at 14.03 hours - 214 minutes in all.

All the seven bills have already been passed by Lok Sabha and will now be sent to the President for assent.

Once he gives his assent, they will become the law.

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Monsoon session Farm Bills
India Matters
Former RBI Governor C Rangarajan. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu's economy to revive to pre-Covid-19 period in 2 months: Rangarajan
The Parliament building. (Photo | PTI)
Capitalising on Opposition's boycott, Rajya Sabha passes record number of Bills
Rafale jets (File Photo | Reuters)
In a first, woman pilot to join fighter crew of IAF’s Rafale fleet
Civilians and security forces personnel killed in terrorist incidents across J-K came down to 45 from 54, said Centre in Monday. (Representational Photo | PTI)
53% fall in terror violence since Article 370 abrogation: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp