CM Uddhav requests PM Modi to reduce oxygen prices, increase suppy amid rising cases

MUMBAI: Asking the Centre to provide all possible help, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday that the state may face shortage of oxygen due to rising COVID-19 cases.

This request was made after PM Modi, who convened a video conference on Wednesday, addressed chief ministers of seven states, including Uddhav Thackeray, to asses COVID-19 siatuation

In the meeting, Modi praised the work of the state government and said, people of Maharashtra fight everything bravely and asked CM Uddhav to focus on 20 districts of the state which are witnessing high COVID-19 cases.

Uddhav Thackeray then shared the pressing problem of oxygen shortage in the state.

In Maharashtra, Pune is consuming the largest quantity – 235 metric tonne of oxygen out of a total consumption of 953 metric tonne of oxygen across the state.

According to Maharashtra government oxygen demand and supply report, presently the demand for oxygen in 1,072 COVID-19 hospitals of Maharashtra is 953.21 metric tonne against the 953.470 metric tonne supply, while there is 458 metric tonne oxygen, has remained as a balanced stock in various hospitals.

Thackeray requested that the prices of the oxygen should be reduced and there should be control over the supply of the oxygen.

“Maharashtra has reserved 80 per cent oxygen use for the medical purpose while remaining 20 per cent for industrial purpose. The vehicles that carry the oxygen have been given the status of ambulance so that they don't face traffic issues." Thackeray said.

