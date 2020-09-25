STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chadwick Boseman honoured at Disneyland with mural

The artwork by Nikkolas Smith has the late star giving the famous Wakanda salute to a young fan wearing a "Black Panther" mask.

Published: 25th September 2020 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: A Black Panther mural featuring late actor Chadwick Boseman, who brought alive the popular superhero on screen, has been unveiled at Disneyland.

The theme park unveiled the mural in its Downtown Disney shopping district, California. The artwork by Nikkolas Smith has the late star giving the famous Wakanda salute to a young fan wearing a "Black Panther" mask, reports variety.com.

READ| Chadwick Boseman's high school to award scholarship in his honour

Smith shared photos of the artwork on Instagram. The installation is titled "King Chad".

"This one is special. My King Chad tribute is now on a wall on display at Downtown Disney," he wrote.

"It is a full circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the children's hospital project and the Avengers Campus."

The child in the mural is wearing a hospital gown, to honour the late "Black Panther" star who visited cancer-stricken children at St. Jude campus.

"To millions of kids, T'Challa was a legend larger than life, and there was no one more worthy to fill those shoes than Chadwick Boseman," Smith wrote.

"I'm so thankful to be able to honour Chadwick's life and purpose in this way. I am grateful to the Disney family for being so supportive of my journey as an artist."

Boseman was diagnosed in 2016 with stage 3 colon cancer, and over four years, it progressed to stage 4, his family had revealed.

He never spoke publicly about his diagnosis.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disney Chadwick Boseman
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp