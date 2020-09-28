STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Agri bills are death sentence for farmers': Rahul Gandhi tears into BJP government

Congress, Akalis along with a dozen Opposition parties have been protesting against the three contentious farm bills.

Published: 28th September 2020 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the agriculture-related laws are a "death sentence" for farmers whose voice has been crushed both inside and outside Parliament.

"The agriculture laws are a death sentence to our farmers. Their voice is crushed in Parliament and outside. Here is proof that democracy in India is dead," he said on Twitter.

Gandhi tagged a news report along with his tweet that claimed that Opposition members demanding a division of votes were on their seats when the farm bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha, while the government said they were not.

Gandhi and his Congress party have been demanding that the farm bills be withdrawn as they are not beneficial for farmers, who will be enslaved at the hands of private players and big businesses.

The Congress party is also protesting against the farm bills across the country.

The government has, however, asserted that the new laws will free farmers from the clutches of middleman and allow them to sell their produce anywhere they want at a remunerative price.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Farm Bills farmers protest
India Matters
Is Ladakh part of China’s hybrid war against India?
Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala witnessing 2nd wave of Covid-19, says minister, warns of total lockdown
A file image of candidates coming out after taking the UPSC exam. For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Not possible to further defer civil services exams: UPSC tells SC
A policeman stands guard at the entrance to a Sikh house of worship as journalists film the aftermath of an attack in Kabul. (File photo | AP)
Facing IS, last embattled Sikhs, Hindus leave Afghanistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (Photo | IPL)
Indian Premier League 2020: Talking heads, episode 1
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh (Photo| PTI)
Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh passes away at 82
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp