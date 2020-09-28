STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amarinder says Punjab govt will move Supreme Court over new farm laws

Addressing the gathering, the CM slammed the Centre for bringing the farm laws, saying they would "destroy" the farming community.

Published: 28th September 2020 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Farm Bills, Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amrinder Singh and state Congress president Sunil Jakhar along with others sit-in protest against the Farm Bills. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

KHATKAR KALAN: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said his government would approach the Supreme Court over the issue of new farm laws.

He also slammed the BJP-led central government, accusing it of snatching the rights of states.

"Will it (Centre) leave anything with them to run their states," Singh asked.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, along with AICC general secretary and Punjab Affairs in-charge Harish Rawat, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar along with other leaders on Monday paid tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan village.

Amarinder Singh, Rawat and others held a sit-in protest here against the new farms laws.

Addressing the gathering, the CM slammed the Centre for bringing the farm laws, saying they would "destroy" the farming community.

"I have said we will take this matter forward.

The president has passed these bills and now we will take this matter to the Supreme Court," Singh said.

Stating that his government would take every possible step to protect the interest of the farming community, he said, "Two advocates from Delhi are coming here tomorrow and we will discuss this matter with them". President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to three contentious farm bills that have triggered protests by farmers, especially in Punjab.

According to a gazette notification, the president gave assent to three bills -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Defending farmers for holding protests over the farm laws, the CM said they had the right to do so as "you are taking away their livelihood".

He accused the central government of snatching the rights of states.

"Now you have taken away (right over) the farm sector. Which thing will you leave with states? Will you leave it or not? You have taken away everything (from states). How will we run our states?" he added.

