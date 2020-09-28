STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hathras gang rape survivor shifted to Delhi AIIMS

A spokesman of the hospital said that the woman's legs have been completely paralysed and arms partially paralysed.

Published: 28th September 2020 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Womens' rights, Feminism, Sexual harassment

For representational purposes.(Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By PTI

ALIGARH: The 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, was shifted to AIIMS, Delhi on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

The woman was gang-raped a fortnight ago, following which she was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital.

The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it.

Her condition continues to remain critical and she is still on ventilator, Dr Harris Manzur Khan, the superintendent of JNMC said.

A spokesman of the hospital said that the woman's legs have been completely paralysed and arms partially paralysed.

After her family members expressed their desire to take her to Delhi, she was referred to AIIMS on Monday morning, he said.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad on Sunday night evaded police to reach JNMC to express "solidarity" with the 19-year-old Dalit woman.

Azad claimed that the brutal attack represents the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

"Policemen who have been negligent in this case should be duly punished and the woman's family members should be immediately provided security as they are feeling insecure and should be shifted to a safe spot," he said.

He had also demanded financial assistance of Rs one crore for the woman's family.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hathras gang rape Crime against Dalits
India Matters
Is Ladakh part of China’s hybrid war against India?
Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala witnessing 2nd wave of Covid-19, says minister, warns of total lockdown
A file image of candidates coming out after taking the UPSC exam. For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Not possible to further defer civil services exams: UPSC tells SC
A policeman stands guard at the entrance to a Sikh house of worship as journalists film the aftermath of an attack in Kabul. (File photo | AP)
Facing IS, last embattled Sikhs, Hindus leave Afghanistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (Photo | IPL)
Indian Premier League 2020: Talking heads, episode 1
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh (Photo| PTI)
Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh passes away at 82
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp