Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital

The woman was gang-raped a fortnight ago, following which she was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital.

Published: 29th September 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express illustration)

By Online Desk

A 19-year-old Dalit womanwho was under treatment after being raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, succumbed to the injuries on Tuesday morning.

She was shifted to Safdarjung hospital, Delhi on Monday for better healthcare facilities. 

All the four accused named in the rape case, which took place on September 14, have been arrested.

The woman was found brutally injured, with her a serious cut in her tongue as she bit it in agony when the perpetrators tried to strangulate her. 

Despite her ordeal, the rape survivor had managed to name all the accused in her statement to a magistrate. The local chowki in charge has been suspended, the UP Police said.

The accused had been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and later charged with gang-rape under Section 376 D.

On Sunday night, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad evaded police to reach the Aligarh hospital to express solidarity with the victim.

Azad claimed that the brutal attack represents the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. He had also demanded financial assistance of Rs 1 crore for the woman’s aggrieved family.

Delhi’s Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said that a case was registered 9 days later against those who raped the Dalit woman. 

“Her family was threatened by the accused. Wherever there is a BJP government, there are many more such atrocities,” the WCD minister added.

(With ENS and Agencies Inputs)

Comments

