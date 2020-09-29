STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'We don't agree with what Kangana said, but is this way to react': HC to Raut on building demolition

Raut has been made a respondent to the petition filed by Ranaut against the demolition carried out at her bungalow here by the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC.

Published: 29th September 2020 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

Actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Referring to an alleged threat given by Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut to actor Kangana Ranaut in an interview, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked if this was the way a parliamentarian should react.

Raut has been made a respondent to the petition filed by Ranaut against the demolition carried out at her bungalow here by the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 9.

"Even we don't agree with a word of what the petitioner (Ranaut) has said. But is this the way to address?" the court said.

"We are also Maharashtrians. We are all proud Maharashtrians. But we don't go and break someone's house. Is this the way to react? Don't you have any grace?" asked a division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla.

READ| Pained by her remarks on farmers: Lawyer files plaint against Kangana over 'terrorists' tweet

The high court, which stayed the demolition, is now conducting a final hearing on the actor's petition which has sought damages of Rs 2 crore for the `illegal' action.

Earlier during the hearing on Tuesday, Raut submitted an affidavit where he denied that he had threatened Ranaut.

While he had made a reference to Ranaut, it "wasn't in the way that the petitioner had alleged", it said.

At this the court said that at least Raut accepted that he had been talking about Ranaut in the interview, as at an earlier hearing, his lawyer had denied that Raut had made any reference to her at all.

In an interview to a newschannel, Raut had allegedly used an objectionable word while referring to the actor, and further said "What is law? Ukhad denge (we will demolish it)".

"You are a parliamentarian. You have no respect for the law? You ask what is law?" the bench said.

Raut's lawyer conceded that the Rajya Sabha member should have been more responsible.

"He should not have said that. But there was no threatening message. He only said that the petitioner is very dishonest. That was a remark made after the petitioner said that Maharashtra is not safe," she said.

The BMC's `H' ward officer Bhagyawant Late, also made a respondent to the case, stated that Ranaut's allegations of malice against him and the BMC were an attempt to divert the attention from the illegal construction at her Pali Hill bungalow.

Senior counsel Anil Sakhre, who appeared for Late, said the officer was only performing his statutory duty in carrying out the demolition.

But the court asked what the BMC was doing when the alleged illegal construction going on.

"Why did you wait to take any action until September 5 or September 7? You had turned a blind eye to it," the bench said.

Ranaut's counsel Dr Birendra Saraf reiterated that the actor had not constructed anything illegally, and even if there were some irregularities, those could have been regularised by the civic body.

Saraf had alleged earlier that the BMC carried out the demolition out of malice and vendetta after Ranaut made some comments against the Mumbai police that irked the Shiv Sena- led government in Maharashtra.

The court adjourned the hearing to October 5.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut BMC Sanjay Raut
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp