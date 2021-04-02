STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata government runs on 3T model of 'Tolabaji, Tanashahi, Tushtikaran': Amit Shah

Shah exuded confidence that Banerjee, who is contesting her former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram seat, will lose from the constituency in Purba Medinipur district.

Published: 02nd April 2021 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home minister Amit Shah

Union Home minister Amit Shah (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

SITALKUCHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of running the TMC government in the state on the 3T model of 'Tolabaji' (extortion), 'Tanashahi' (dictatorship) and 'Tushtikaran' (appeasement).

Shah exuded confidence that Banerjee, who is contesting her former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram seat, will lose from the constituency in Purba Medinipur district.

Identifying cross-border infiltration as the biggest problem of the north Bengal region, which he claimed faced injustice at the hands of the TMC government, the Union home minister promised to completely stop illegal immigration from neighbouring Bangladesh if the BJP is voted to power in the state.

He also promised that the BJP will spend Rs 2,000 crore annually on north Bengal's development and establish an AIIMS to cater to the medical necessities of the people of the region.

Addressing an election rally in Coochbehar district's Sitalkuchi, situated near the India-Bangladesh border, he said, "Cross-border Infiltration is north Bengal's biggest problem.

ALSO READ | Bengal, Assam polls: Doom of Opposition in Modi’s crystal ball

The TMC government can never stop it, only we can."

"Mamata Banerjee runs the state government on the 3T model of 'Tolabaji' (extortion), 'Tanashahi' (dictatorship) and 'Tushtikaran' (appeasement)," he said.

Exuding confidence of coming to power in the state with a massive mandate, Shah said, "We are winning in the first two phases of elections (held on March 27 and April 1). Mamata didi is losing in Nandigram."

Shah accused the TMC government of meting out injustice to the north Bengal region.

"Mamata didi has done nothing for the development of the region.

After coming to power, the BJP will constitute a North Bengal Development Board and spend Rs 2,000 crore annually on the region's development.

"We will also establish an AIIMS, which will cater to the medical necessities of not only Coochbehar district but also of the entire region," he said.

The constituencies in Coochbehar district will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 10.

Results of all the 294 assembly seats will be declared on May 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit shah West Bengal Mamata Banerjee TMC
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp