TMC dismisses PM Narendra Modi's speculation, says Mamata Banerjee not contesting polls from another seat

BJP leader Jaiprakash Majumdar said that Mamata Banerjee is likely to contest from another seat after sensing defeat in Nandigram.

Published: 02nd April 2021 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a dig at TMC boss Mamata Banerjee, sought to know if she would contest the polls from another seat, implying her loss in Nandigram is imminent, the ruling camp in Bengal clarified that she harboured no such intention.

Sporadic incidents of violence, allegations of booth capturing and clashes on Thursday marred the second phase of assembly polls in Bengal, especially in the high-profile Nandigram constituency, even as 80 per cent turnout was recorded till 5 pm.

The EC has sought a report in connection with an incident in the Boyal area of Nandigram -- where the feisty TMC chief was held up for more than two hours following a siege allegedly laid by saffron camp supporters.

BJP leader Jaiprakash Majumdar, echoing the prime minister, said that Banerjee is "likely to contest from another seat after sensing defeat in Nandigram", an assertion rejected by the TMC leadership.

Slamming the BJP for "causing disturbance" in the high-stake constituency -- where the chief minister is pitted against her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari -- TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said the PM must "apologise for such wild and baseless claims".

"What happened today in Nandigram reflects BJP's frustration. The party will lose the election not just from the Nandigram constituency, but also other seats that went to polls in the first two phases," he told reporters.

Another TMC leader, who did not wish to be named, said the question of Mamata Banerjee fighting from another constituency does not arise as she will be winning the Nandigram seat comfortably.

