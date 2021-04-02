STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP closes all schools for students up to Class 8 till April 11 amid Covid surge

The managements of about 200 unaided primary schools have decided to go back to the online mode of classes when the schools reopen on April 11.

Published: 02nd April 2021 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to close all government and private schools up to Class VIII till April 11.

As per the sources, the managements of about 200 unaided primary schools have decided to go back to the online mode of classes when the schools reopen on April 11. The decision comes amid the spike in Covid cases in the state. 

“It is not easy to enforce COVID protocol with tiny tots as the situation seemingly is getting alarming in the wake of an unprecedented surge in the cases of COVID -19 cases. The current situation is a grim reminder of scenario in March-April last year when the deadly virus had struck and the schools were declared closed after the virus spread in epidemic from across the state.,” said a senior office-bearer of the association of unaided primary schools.

ALSO READ | CM Yogi Adityanath attacks LDF/UDF for not bringing legislation against 'Love Jihad'

The decision to close the schools up to Class VIII was taken after CM Yogi reviewed the Covid situation in the state with his Team 11 on Friday morning. 
However, the Government Order (GO) mentions that during the period of closure, the school teachers and other staff would have to come to school. CM Yogi also issued directives to the Chief Secretary and other authorities concerned that Covid protocol should strictly be adhered to while conducting the classes for students of standard 9 to 12. 

Meanwhile, Lucknow Unaided Private Schools Association announced the closure of all private and missionary schools from Class 1 to Class 12 till April 11. This decision would be applicable to all schools in Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Varanasi, and Lakhimpur Kheri districts.

Unaided Private School Association president Ail Agarwal confirmed the decision to keep the private schools closed till April 11. All the teaching will take
place through online classes. Only teachers would have to come to schools to complete the unfinished work related to board exams, Agarwal added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP covid cases second corona wave Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh schools
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp