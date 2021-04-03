STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Catch us if you can', says Derek O'Brien in response to BJP's 'mind games'

He added that TMC has gained 6 per cent advantage over other parties in the ongoing polls in the state.

Published: 03rd April 2021 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

KOLKATA: "Catch us if you can," said Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien on Saturday responding to BJP President JP Nadda's claim that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is losing the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Addressing the media, the TMC leader said "Mo-Shah" (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah) are aware of the 'grim' situation of the party in the state after the first two phases of polling, and that is why they are playing 'mind games'.

ALSO READ | Mamata Banerjee looking for second seat to contest, claims BJP President JP Nadda

"I am amused by the mind game of Mo-Shah. Overall in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool had 3 per cent advantage in spite of all the big talks from the tourist gang. Trinamool has substantially built on that lead in 2021, so catch us if you can," he said.

"My sources in Delhi told me that Mo-Shah plus the BJP president have reviewed the situation in Bengal, and know that situation is grim after phase one and two. That is why they are using this mind game strategy. Though it won't work," O'Brien added.

ALSO READ | Don’t let BJP flex money muscle: Mamata Banerjee

On BJP's claim of Mamata Banerjee looking for another constituency to contest as she might lose from Nandigram, O'Brien said, "We have won Nandigram. There is no other constituency and it's all BJP's mind games."

Earlier today, BJP President JP Nadda claimed that people from TMC had told him that Mamata Banerjee is looking for another seat to contest as she is going to lose against former ally Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram. He also extruded confidence that BJP would win the assembly polls in West Bengal. 

