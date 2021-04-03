India's second Physical Modelling Centre for study on flood control coming up in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: India's second Physical Modelling Centre (PMC) is being set up at Veerpur in Bihar's Supaul district by the Water Resource Department (WRD) for carrying out research on flood control and their related wings.

The proposed centre will be equipped with all the latest technology-based systems to facilitate study and research on floods and river flow trend amongst experts from across the country.

After the PMC becomes operational, the state's WRD will save money and time on schemes related to flood control in the Kosi and anti-erosion works.

On Friday, Minister of Bihar's Water Resource Department Sanjay Kumar Jha, accompanied by principal secretary of WRD Sanjeev Hans and others, visited the spot to take stock of work done so far for setting up the Physical Modelling Centre.

Sources said that the PMC at Veerpur is being set up on the basis of CWPRS in Pune.

The need for this centre was realised in Bihar after the Kusha tragedy in 2008 to study the trend of flood erosion in Kosi, as well as other subsidy rivers of the state.

Thereafter, the WRD moved forward with the project to set up this centre at the cost of Rs 94 crore.

According to official sources, the foundation for this centre was laid down by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on August 25 last year through video conferencing in addition to other 29 projects of WRD worth Rs 1,469.73 crore.