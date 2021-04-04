STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra curfew: What services will remain open and what will be closed?

The agriculture activities will continue as it is while restrictions will be imposed on the number of passengers allowed in both public and private transport.

Published: 04th April 2021 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai wine shop | ANI

A large crowd at a Mumbai wine shop amid a spike in coronavirus cases. (Photo | ANI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: In view of exploding COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray called an urgent cabinet meeting on Sunday where it was decided to impose stringent measures like shutting private offices, hotels, markets and other places where people are likely to gather. However, commercial establishments and industries will be allowed to operate during the period.

Uddhav Thackeray was in favour of imposing another lockdown, but his cabinet colleague opposed saying that a second lockdown will cripple the state's economy further. Therefore, rather than a complete lockdown, the focus was given on night curfew and implementation of Section 144 to stop people from forming crowds. People will not be allowed to go out without any proper reason or work.

READ HERE | Maharashtra sees highest 57,074 COVID-19 cases in day; 222 die

In the cabinet meeting, it was decided that the measures taken will come into effect from April 5, Monday to April 30.  “We want to contain the spread of the virus while at the same time, these measures taken by the government should not impact the economy and livelihood of the people. It was the unanimous decision by all three ruling parties Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP. Besides, the Opposition BJP and MNS leader Raj Thackeray were also consulted before making this announcement,” said NCP minister Nawab Malik.

The agriculture activities will continue as it is while restrictions will be imposed on the number of passengers allowed in both public and private transport. Only one passenger will be allowed to travel in an auto. Besides, the commercial activities like the banks, share market, insurance etc will remain open during this period.

READ HERE | COVID-19 second wave: Maharashtra, Punjab reporting highest daily cases and deaths, say data

The public places like gardens, beaches etc will remain closed from 8.00 pm to 7.00 am. “If it is noticed that people are crowding in these public places and rules are not followed, the concerned local authorities can shut down them,” stated in the order.

What will remain open

  • Essential services and utilities like hospitals, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, local disaster management, electricity and water supply offices, financial institutions like banks, insurance companies will remain functional.
     
  • RTPCR test of workers mandatory are mandatory
     
  • Government offices will work with 50 per cent staffers
     
  • Beaches and garden will open during day time
     
  • Buses will operate, printing and distribution of newspapers allowed to resume

What will be shut

  • Hotels, restaurants, malls, bars closed. Only take away and parcel service will be available.
     
  • Private offices, saloons, spas, cinema theatres, entertainment and recreation areas will be closed. Cinemas, multiplexes, theatres, video parlours, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, auditoriums, water parks will be completely closed.
     
  • Places of worship closed to visitors
     
  • Ecommerce service will continue
     
TAGS
Maharashtra coronavirus Mumbai coronavirus Maharashtra curfew Maharashtra lockdown COVID-19 Coronavirus
