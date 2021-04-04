STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra sees highest 57,074 COVID-19 cases in day; 222 die

Mumbai city also registered the record single-day rise of 11,206 cases on Sunday.

Published: 04th April 2021 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

covidshield

Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Sunday reported the highest single-day rise of 57,074 coronavirus positive cases while 222 patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.

Notably, Maharashtra had recorded its highest rise in the number of cases in a day after September 17, 2020, when it had added 24,619 infections, only the day earlier on April 3 with the addition of 49,447 cases.

The overall tally of cases in Maharashtra now stands at 30,10,597 while the death toll is 55,878, it said.

Mumbai city also registered the record single-day rise of 11,206 cases on Sunday.

Of the 222 deaths in Maharashtra, 123 fatalities had occurred in the last 48 hours, the department said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Private offices with exceptions to remain shut in Maharashtra: Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Alarmed by the huge rise in cases over the last few days, the state government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons.

The weekend lockdown will start from 8 pm on Fridays and last till 7 am on Mondays.

Besides, prohibitory orders will be in force during the daytime on weekdays, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Maharashtra is now left with 4,30,503 active cases whereas the count of recoveries rose to 25,22,823 on Sunday with 27,508 patients getting discharged, the department said.

With 1,96,988 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 2,05,40,111, the department said.

Out of the total number of people tested so far, 14.66 per cent have tested positive for coronavirus, it said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate is 83.8 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.86 per cent, as per the department.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra curfew: What services will remain open and what will be closed?

Mumbai division comprising Mumbai city and satellite towns saw 19,942 fresh cases and 45 deaths, taking the tally to 9,55,313 and the toll to 20,623.

Pune division reported 13,977 new infections, including 6,321 cases in Pune city and 3,307 cases in the twin city of Pimpri Chinchwad, the department said.

Nashik division added 7,666 cases in the day, including 2,150 cases in Nashik city, followed by 6,304 cases in Nagpur division (with 3,111 new cases in Nagpur city).

Kolhapur division added 924 fresh cases, Aurangabad division 3,403, including 1,256 in Aurangabad city.

Latur division reported 2,883 infections during the day, followed by 1,975 detections in Akola division.

Currently,22,05,899 people are in the home quarantine and 19,711 others are in the institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.

Coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 30,10,597, deaths 55,878, recoveries 25,22,823, active cases 4,30,503, total tests 2,05,40,111, tests today 1,96,988.

