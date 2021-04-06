STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal polls: Third phase of voting ends amid sporadic violence

While the TMC complained of the highhandedness of central forces, the BJP alleged atrocities by the ruling party.

Published: 06th April 2021

Voters show their ID cards while standing in queues during the 3rd phase of voting for the West Bengal assembly election, in Howrah. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The third phase of elections in south Bengal's three districts on Tuesday witnessed sporadic violence. 

Actor-turned-BJP candidate Papia Adhikary in Uluberia South AC was manhandled by alleged TMC supporters. She had gone to see one of the party workers in a local hospital where an injured BJP worker was admitted. As the news of her arrival at the healthcare centre spread, alleged TMC supporters started assembling there.

"I just went to see one of our injured party colleagues. The TMC goons attacked me and those who accompanied me as soon as we came out of the hospital. They were armed with sticks. When I was trying to save our party supporters, suddenly one youth came and shoved me. I became speechless. I never imagined such a situation," alleged Papia.

She said she would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission.

TMC candidate Sujata Mondal, wife of BJP MP Saumitra Khan who defected to the ruling party two months ago, was surrounded and chased away by alleged BJP supporters in Arambagh (Hooghly). Her security guard was also allegedly assaulted. While addressing a rally in Kalchini, Alipurduar, CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that BJP goons brutally attacked Sujata.

Mamata continued slamming the central force. On Tuesday, she accused the Election Commission of being turned blind. 

"The blatant misuse of Central forces continues unabated. Despite us repeatedly raising this issue, @ECISVEEP continues to be a mute spectator while men in uniform are being misused at several places to openly intimidate TMC voters & influence many to vote in favour of one party," she tweeted.
 

