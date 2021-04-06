STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HIGHLIGHTS | Final phase of polling concludes in Assam, five more rounds of 'khela' left in Bengal

Claims and counter-claims of violence including attacks on TMC's Sujata Mondal, Najmul Karim and BJP's Papia Adhikary marred the polling process in Bengal.

Published: 06th April 2021 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Voters show their ID cards while standing in queues during the 3rd phase of voting for the West Bengal assembly election, in Howrah. (Photo | ANI)

By Online Desk

With sporadic violence on one side and smooth polling on the other, the third phase of Assembly elections in Bengal and Assam concluded with a polling percentage of around 80 per cent. 

Over 79.19 lakh voters exercised their franchise in Assam in the state's final phase of polling.

Meanwhile, five more rounds of 'khela' (games) remain to be played in Bengal. 

First-time voters and celebrities in Assam captured their joy with a picture and shared it across on social media platforms.

ALSO READ | Assam Dy Speaker quizzed, five policemen suspended for firing on crowd during second phase voting

In neighbouring Bengal however, claims and counter-claims of violence including attacks on TMC's Sujata Mondal, Najmul Karim and BJP's Papia Adhikary marred the polling process. 

While CM Mamata Banerjee alleged "blatant misuse" of central forces to "influence voters", PM Modi who campaigned across multiple locations stated that TMC had lost the confidence of its minority vote bank and was staring at what he called an 'impending defeat' for the party.

Residents of 31 constituencies in Bengal headed to the booths today to decide the electoral fate of 205 candidates, only 13 of whom are female. In Assam, 40 constituencies across 12 districts voted with 337 candidates in the fray.

Live Updates
