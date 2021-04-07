STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID lockdown in Raipur district from April 9 to 19 amid soaring cases

All religious, cultural and tourism spots will remain shut and all kinds of public meetings, social, religious and political programmes will be banned during this period, the order said.

By PTI

RAIPUR: In view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday announced a lockdown in Raipur district with effect from April 9 to 19, an official said.

Raipur Collector S Bharathi Dasan has issued the order declaring the entire area of the district, including the state capital, as a containment zone and restricted several activities from 6 pm on April 9 till 6 am on April 19.

Because of the steady rise in COVID-19 cases, it has become necessary to impose stricter restrictions on the movement of people and other activities to contain the spread of infection, the collector said in a press conference.

Accordingly, during the lockdown period, the border of the district will be completely sealed and all shops, including those selling liquor, and commercial establishments will remain closed except medical stores.

Offices of Central government, state government, semi-government, as well as private offices and banks will remain closed while those related to telecom, railway and airports will be allowed to function, the order said.

All religious, cultural and tourism spots will remain shut and all kinds of public meetings, social, religious and political programmes will be banned during this period, it said.

Hospitals and ATMs have been kept out of the purview of the lockdown, it said.

Delivery of milk and newspapers will be allowed from 6 am to 8 am and between 5 pm and 6:30 pm.

Home delivery of LPG cylinders is also allowed during the lockdown period.

Industrial units and construction units will be allowed to function provided they accommodate workers in their respective premises and provide other necessary facilities, it said.

Activities to contain the spread of the infection, including contact tracing, active surveillance, home isolation, distribution of medicine will continue, and all government employees related to these services will have to report to duty, as per the order.

There will be no restriction on the people visiting centres for COVID-19 vaccination or for getting themselves tested, it said.

Public transport services, including taxis and auto-rickshaws, will only be allowed to ply for railway stations, the airport, bus stands and hospitals, it said.

"This order will not be effective on the offices of Divisional Commissioner, Range IG, Collector, SP, ADM, Additional SP, Treasury, Chief Medical and Health Officer and offices functioning under them.

However, the entry of common people will be prohibited in these offices during the lockdown period," it stated.

Petrol pump operators will provide fuel only to government vehicles engaged in official work, ATM cash vans, ambulances and privates vehicles on a medical emergency, autorickshaws and taxis operated for railway stations, airport and inter-state bus stands, vehicles possessing e-pass, exams aspirants possessing admit cards, media persons and newspaper hawkers, it said.

Raipur had reported 76,427 COVID-19 cases, including 1,001 deaths till Tuesday.

The number of active cases is 13,107.

In the last six days, the district witnessed 10,755 new cases and 93 deaths.

