Odisha reports 879 new Covid cases, test positivity rate shoots up to 2.83%

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Thursday reported 879 new COVID-19 cases from 28 of its 30 districts taking the total confirmed infections to 3,45,526. The active cases, however, stand at 4,888 after the recovery of 3,38,662 patients.

Of the fresh cases, 518 were in quarantine and 361 local infections. The new cases rose by 11% over the previous day’s caseload of 791. The number of local infections went up to 361 from 24 on March 7.

Khurda recorded the maximum of 144 cases, followed by Sundargarh (131), Nuapada (61), Bargarh (53), Cuttack (50), Sambalpur (48), Puri (45), Kalahandi (43), Ganjam (31), Mayurbhanj (29), Balangir (26) and Keonjhar (25).

Along with the eight districts bordering Chhattisgarh, Khurda, Cuttack, and Puri districts are turning out as major hotspots during the second wave. The eight districts registered 361 cases contributing over 41% of the daily caseload.

The virus infection is also spreading fast in Ganjam, Balasore, Angul, Bhadrak, and Jajpur as the districts reported 31, 22, 20, 17, and 15 cases respectively.

Sundargarh has the highest number of active cases as 757 patients are undergoing treatment. There are 756 active cases in Khurda, 420 in Kalahandi, 326 in Nuapada, 308 in Bargarh, 284 in Cuttack, 226 in Sambalpur, 186 in Jharsuguda, and 184 in Puri.

The test positivity rate shot up to 2.83%. The state conducted 31,057 tests in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed the main branch of SBI at Unit I for four days after more employees tested positive. The ground floor and first floor of the building have been sealed till April 11 to contain the further spread of the virus.

“The entry and exit of people including staff and customers into or from outside the premises of the branch, except authorised personnel of the BMC, are banned. The staff, who have tested positive, have been directed to remain in isolation at their residence,” said a BMC official.

The Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services has issued an SOP to prevent the outbreak of virus inside jails. All jail superintendents have been asked to strictly follow the guidelines.

As per the SOP, anybody found positive needs to be sent to the ‘Dedicated Covid Care Centre/Dedicated Covid Health Centre/Dedicated Covid Hospital’ for treatment with the permission of courts.