STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Odisha reports 879 new Covid cases, test positivity rate shoots up to 2.83%

Along with the eight districts bordering Chhattisgarh, Khurda, Cuttack, and Puri districts are turning out as major hotspots during the second wave.

Published: 08th April 2021 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha event hall

An event venue being sealed by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Thursday reported 879 new COVID-19 cases from 28 of its 30 districts taking the total confirmed infections to 3,45,526. The active cases, however, stand at 4,888 after the recovery of 3,38,662 patients.

Of the fresh cases, 518 were in quarantine and 361 local infections. The new cases rose by 11% over the previous day’s caseload of 791. The number of local infections went up to 361 from 24 on March 7.

Khurda recorded the maximum of 144 cases, followed by Sundargarh (131), Nuapada (61), Bargarh (53), Cuttack (50), Sambalpur (48), Puri (45), Kalahandi (43), Ganjam (31), Mayurbhanj (29), Balangir (26) and Keonjhar (25).

Along with the eight districts bordering Chhattisgarh, Khurda, Cuttack, and Puri districts are turning out as major hotspots during the second wave. The eight districts registered 361 cases contributing over 41% of the daily caseload.

The virus infection is also spreading fast in Ganjam, Balasore, Angul, Bhadrak, and Jajpur as the districts reported 31, 22, 20, 17, and 15 cases respectively.

ALSO READ | Odisha could see peak of 5,000 coronavirus cases a day by month-end

Sundargarh has the highest number of active cases as 757 patients are undergoing treatment. There are 756 active cases in Khurda, 420 in Kalahandi, 326 in Nuapada, 308 in Bargarh, 284 in Cuttack, 226 in Sambalpur, 186 in Jharsuguda, and 184 in Puri.

The test positivity rate shot up to 2.83%. The state conducted 31,057 tests in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed the main branch of SBI at Unit I for four days after more employees tested positive. The ground floor and first floor of the building have been sealed till April 11 to contain the further spread of the virus.

“The entry and exit of people including staff and customers into or from outside the premises of the branch, except authorised personnel of the BMC, are banned. The staff, who have tested positive, have been directed to remain in isolation at their residence,” said a BMC official.

The Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services has issued an SOP to prevent the outbreak of virus inside jails. All jail superintendents have been asked to strictly follow the guidelines.

As per the SOP, anybody found positive needs to be sent to the ‘Dedicated Covid Care Centre/Dedicated Covid Health Centre/Dedicated Covid Hospital’ for treatment with the permission of courts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha covid cases Bhubaneswar covid cases Odisha corona tally
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp