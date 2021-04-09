STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal polls: EC issues notice to Mamata again, this time over remarks on central forces

The CM had said that the central forces are working at the behest of the BJP and threatening people to either cast votes in favour of the saffron camp or stop going to the polling booth.
 

Published: 09th April 2021 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Election Commission on Friday served second notice on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for her statement against central police personnel deployed in the state on election duty. 

The Commission asked Mamata to reply by Saturday.

Two days ago, the CM was served the first notice for urging the Muslim electorates not to split their vote bank.

In the notice, the Commission said Mamata Banerjee prima facie violated various sections of the Indian Penal Code with her remarks against the central force. "Prima facie, the completely false, provocative, and intemperate statements attempted to berate and vilify central paramilitary forces during the election process," the notice said.

While addressing rallies, Mamata Banerjee, on several occasions, hit out at central force alleging it was working at the behest of the BJP and threatening people to either cast votes in favour of the saffron camp or stop going to the polling booth.

ALSO READ | West Bengal polls: BJP candidate's convoy attacked in Howrah

The Trinamool Congress supremo, who addressed four back-to-back rallies on Friday, asked why no complaint has been registered against BJP’s star campaigners and Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite their references to Hindu and Muslim vote banks in his speeches.

"Why no complaint has been filed against Narendra Modi who talk about Hindu and Muslim (vote bank) every day. How many complaints have been lodged against those who had uttered the word mini Pakistan during the Nandigram campaigns?" Mamata asked.

BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, who contested against Mamata in Nandigram, uttered the phrase 'mini Pakistan' in his speech while accusing the CM of practising appeasement politics.

Mamata said she will continue criticising CRPF’s interference till it stops working for the BJP.

Referring to Commission’s first notice, Mamata had on Thursday said the EC can issue 10 notices to her but her reply will be the same.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Mamata Banerjee Trinamool BJP Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal elections Bengal polls
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Kallan Krishnaraj

    Predictions say that Mamata has better chances to retain her rule. But
    10 hours ago reply
Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp