FIR lodged against three MLAs in Bihar for violation of COVID guidleines

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Taking strong note of violation of social distancing at a public function, the Rohtas administration in Bihar has lodged a complaint naming three MLAs and other people with the Nasariganj police station on Monday.

Circle Officer (CO) of Nasaraiganj, Shayam Sunder Rai, on the basis of a viral video in which the named MLAs were seen attending a cultural program along with hundreds of people without masks and following safety protocols of COVID-19, has lodged the FIR.

The cultural program was held at Baradih village under the Nasariganj PS without permission with high volume loudspeakers being used. The legislators named in the FIR under sections 188 & 3/4 of Bihar Epidemic Disease Rules Act are RJD MLA from Nokha Anita Chaudhary, RJD MLA Danara

Vijay Mandal and Karakat MLA Arun Kumar Singh of CPI-ML besides organizer Arun Kumar alias Dara Yadav, Poonam Kumari-block head of Dehari and hundreds of others.

The cultural program, which is colloquially called here ‘Dogola’ (two sides of singers) was organised on April 11 without obtaining permission from local administration as per the guideline of COVID-19.

The CO in his petition has stated that social distancing was also not observed during the event and the loudspeakers were used with high volume against the set norms at night.

The SHO of concerned police station has lodged the FIR (no- 56/2021) and started investigation into the case following the viral video of event.