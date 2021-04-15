Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLAs staged dharna over shortage of medical oxygen

By ANI

BHOPAL: Congress MLAs on Wednesday staged a silent sit-in at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Bhopal with empty oxygen cylinders protested against the alleged poor state of health services in Madhya Pradesh.

The opposition party MLAs, including PC Sharma, Jitu Patwari, and Kunal Choudhary, staged the protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Bhopal.

Complaining about the health services in state, Jitu Patwari told ANI that the hospital has stopped admitting people as there is a shortage of medical oxygen in the state.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urgently address the matter.

"We request the PM Modi to provide oxygen to the state. We do not trust the CM," Patwari said.

"The CM should save the lives of the people who require the medical oxygen. The supply from Maharashtra and Gujarat has now stopped," Sharma said.

Madhya Pradesh has 43,539 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while the death toll due to infection in the state has mounted to 4,261.