STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP seeks FIR against Nawab Malik for 'false' charges on blocking Remdesivir supply to Maharashtra

The opposition party said the state government should file a case against Malik under the Disaster Management Act.

Published: 18th April 2021 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

NCP leader Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

NCP leader Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A day after NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik alleged that the Centre was blocking the supply of Remdesivir medicine to the state, the BJP called for registration of an FIR against him for "spreading panic through false information".

The opposition party said the state government should file a case against Malik under the Disaster Management Act.

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar slammed the minister for claiming that the Centre was not allowing export companies to supply Remdesivir to Maharashtra.

Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19, especially in the patients with severe complications.

Mungantiwar said Malik has made an unsuccessful attempt to create panic situation through his allegations.

"Under section 54 of the Disaster Management Act-2005, this is punishable with one-year imprisonment. The state government should file an FIR against him," the former state minister said. He said that Malik is minority affairs minister with skill development portfolio as well.

"He has the skill of maligning the Central government and creating panic through false statements," he added.

"On the one hand, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray says that nobody should indulge in politics during the pandemic, while on the other, his ministers make baseless charges," Mungantiwar said.

He also demanded a white paper on the assistance provided by the Centre to the state government in the last one year in terms of medical equipment,food supplies, grants in aid, centrally-sponsored schemes and GST refund.

He said the BJP will submit a memorandum of these demands tothe chief minister and will also urge Governor B S Koshyari to look into them.

Mungantiwar said Malik was a guardian minister of Gondia district, where many coronavirus patients died due to lack of oxygen.

"Instead of offering condolences to the bereaved families, he was maligning the central government.

The allegations that the Centre was not allowing Remdesivir to Maharashtra were not made by the health minister or the FDA minister, but by Malik who does not know anything about it," the BJP leader alleged.

Taking to Twitter, Malik had on Saturday said, "It is sad and shocking that when Government of Maharashtra asked 16 export companies for Remdesivir, we were told that the Central government has asked them not to supply the medicine to Maharashtra. These companies were warned, if they did, their license will be cancelled."

"This was a dangerous precedent and under these circumstances, the state government will have no choice but to seize the stock of Remdesivir from these exporters and supply it to the needy," he had said in another tweet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawab Malik NCP remdesivir COVID BJP
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp