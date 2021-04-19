STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP Bihar unit chief questions Nitish Kumar govt's logic behind imposing night curfew in state

Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal advised that if the spread of the virus can be controlled if the state goes under a 62-hour lockdown instead of a night curfew.

Published: 19th April 2021 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 01:56 PM

Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter on Sunday at Patna railway station.

Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter on Sunday at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar government's decision to impose a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am is being questioned not only by the opposition RJD but also by the key ally of the NDA- the BJP. 

Bihar BJP chief Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal expressed his dismay on Facebook. "How will the night curfew contain the pandemic," he asked further blaming China for being the source of this catastrophe.

"From doctors to the common man, there is a discussion over new mutants from the UK, Africa. But no one is talking about the Chinese virus which ruined the whole world," he alleged urging the whole world to come together to oppose China. 

"Bihar government has taken many decisions which are very essential. I am no expert but these are all very good decisions. However, I am unable to understand how the night curfew will stop the spread of coronavirus," Jaiswal wrote. 

ALSO READ: RJD, other parties will support Bihar govt if lockdown re-imposed 

He further advised that if the spread of the virus can be controlled if the lockdown is from Friday evening to Monday morning. Jaiswal had made this suggestion at the all-party meeting on Saturday. On his Facebook post, he re-emphasised that the 62-hour long lockdown will keep people in their homes and the spread of the virus can be controlled to some extent. 

The situation in Bihar will become like that of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh if the strict curfew is not imposed, he cautioned. 

Besides Jaiswal, a majority of the state's population is mocking the night curfew imposition dubbing it as the worst impractical and imprudent decision ever.

"COVID spreads in crowded places during daytime. The night curfew is from 9 pm to 5 am. It is a known fact that only two percent of people venture out after 9 pm. This government is following an illogical and impractical suggestion of some bureaucrats without assessing its merit, " said Satyendra Kumar, a youth activist. 

Several bureaucrats, medical professionals, and NDA leaders have expressed their dismay over this decision as Bihar's condition is going from bad to worse with an alarming rise in the daily number of deaths and infections. 

On Monday morning, Dr. Mewa Lal Choudhary, a JDU MLA from Tarapur passed away due to the virus. 

Meanwhile, an RJD MLA Bachha Pandey has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Several key doctors from the state, including Dr. Vinod Bihari Verma, have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last few days, besides dozens of civil and police officials getting infected. 

The state tally stands at 44090 with a reduced recovery rate. 
 

