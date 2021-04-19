STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mamata Banerjee urges EC with 'folded hands' to curtail Bengal poll schedule amid COVID-19 surge

CM Mamata Banerjee lambasted the Narendra Modi government for 'not taking adequate measures in the past six months to avert vaccine crisis.'

Published: 19th April 2021

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHAKULIA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the Election Commission to re-consider its decision to stick to the original poll schedule, as she stressed that wrapping up the last three phases of polls on a single day or at least in two days would check the spread of COVID-19 to a certain extent.

Indicating that the EC may have decided against clubbing the remaining phases at the behest of the BJP, Banerjee, while addressing her rally here in Uttar Dinajpur, requested the poll panel to prioritise public health.

"With folded hands, I request the EC to hold the next three phases on a single day. If not one day, conduct it in two days and save one day."

ALSO READ | Summer vacation in Bengal schools to start from April 20 in view of rising COVID-19 cases

"Please don't take your decision based on what the BJP says....Please ensure that you protect public health by curtailing the poll schedule, even if it is by one day," the TMC supremo said.

The CM further said that she and other leaders of her party would not hold any rally in congested areas.

Banerjee lambasted the Narendra Modi government for "not taking adequate measures in the past six months to avert vaccine crisis".

Calling the BJP a party of "rioters and war mongers", she told people gathered at the rally, "Don't allow them (saffron party leaders) to turn Bengal into Gujarat."

