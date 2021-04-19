STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'No place in crematoriums, no beds in hospitals': Akhilesh Yadav slams Uttar Pradesh government

He said the situation is miserable in Lucknow too where one could not get ambulance and admission in hospitals have become impossible, leaving people to die.

Published: 19th April 2021 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Attacking the Yogi Adityanath dispensation in the state over the coronavirus crisis, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged the government has lost control over administration which is why the pandemic was spreading fast in the state.

In a statement issued here, he also slammed the chief minister for campaigning in elections in West Bengal and other states. "The BJP government has lost its control over administration. Ignoring warnings of scientists and doctors, the CM became star campaigner and left for election campaigning in other states and his Team 11 (core team of 11 officers) went in the rest mode. Due to this, neither the spread of coronavirus nor the number of deaths due to it could be controlled," Yadav said in a statement issued here.

ALSO READ| Allahabad HC orders week-long lockdown in five cities, Uttar Pradesh government 'refuses'

"The government is still doing formality in meetings and not bothered about lives and problems of people. The state never had such an insensitive government. The news that are coming are very horrifying. In Bareilly, there is no place left in crematorium. In Agra, Ghaziabad and Kanpur too, there is similar situation," he alleged.

He said the situation is miserable in Lucknow too where one could not get ambulance and admission in hospitals have become impossible, leaving people to die.

"Is this the manner in which the BJP made the state happy? There is no place in 'shmashan' (crematoriums) and no beds in hospitals. The government has become deaf and dumb. There are the arrangements which the prime minister and the chief minister used to advertise about. It will be better if the BJP leaves the government and stops playing with the lives of people," Yadav said.

Meanwhile, the state BJP on Monday said it will start a "helpdesk" to provide medical and other help to people.

BJP state media in-charge Manish Dixit said that the helpdesk will have district presidents, medical cell office-bearer and on other senior party office-bearer and it will coordinate with the local administration, people's representatives and ministers to help people.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party state president with other party leaders.

