STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will put coronavirus in Fadnavis' mouth if I find it, says Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad

Gaikwad alleged that Fadnavis, and BJP leaders Pravin Darekar and Chandrakant Patil were doing petty politics over the pandemic.

Published: 19th April 2021 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Incumbent Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BULDHANA: Amid the row over Remdesivir supply, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has said if he would have found the coronavirus, he would have it into the mouth of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, sparking protests by the opposition party here in Maharashtra.

Former chief minister Fadnavis is being targeted by the ruling parties in Maharashtra for objecting to Mumbai police's grilling of a pharma company's top executive over alleged stocking of vials of Remdesivir, which is in high demand for treating COVID-19 patients.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Gaikwad, who is an MLA from Buldhana, asked what would Fadnavis have done if he was the chief minister at this time of the pandemic.

Rather than supporting the state ministers, BJP leaders are mocking them and looking at how this government (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) fails, he said.

ALSO READ: Maha fight over 'seizure' of Remdesivir amidst COVID crisis

"Hence, if I would have found the coronavirus, I would have put it into the mouth of Devendra Fadnavis," he said.

Gaikwad alleged that Fadnavis, and BJP leaders Pravin Darekar and Chandrakant Patil were doing petty politics over the pandemic and distribution of Remdesivir injections.

The Centre asked Remdesivir manufacturing companies in Maharashtra not to supply the drug to the state.

They are also not providing the required medical oxygen to Maharashtra, Gaikwad claimed.

ALSO READ: Shiv Sena alleges bid to disturb law and health order

They are providing Remdesivir injections to Gujarat and supplying 50,000 vials of the drug to that state free of cost from a BJP office in Maharashtra, while people are dying in Maharashtra, he charged.

"Such low and petty politics is being done by the central government and Fadnavis," he claimed.

Is this the time to do politics? The Centre and Fadnavis should be shameful of their acts, he said.

Following Gaikwad's remarks, BJP workers staged protests at various places in Buldhana on Sunday and burnt the MLA's effigies.

Fadnavis on Sunday said he has not done anything wrong and was not afraid of any inquiry against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fadnavis Shiv Sena BJP Sanjay Gaikwad Remdesivir coronavirus Maharashtra
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp